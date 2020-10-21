A second man has been arrested in connection with the three-vehicle collision that killed a 19-year-old man in Mississauga earlier this month.

Just after midnight on Oct. 10, Peel police were called to a collision at Mineola Road and Hurontario Street, south of the QEW.

Police said a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the drivers attempted to flee the scene, police said, but he was later arrested by officers.

The driver and a woman who was an occupant in his vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two occupants of another vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Police charged the driver, who was identified as 46-year-old Peter Simms, of Orangeville, with impaired driving offences. Simms had two convictions for impaired driving, police said.

After further investigation, police said a second driver was allegedly engaged in dangerous and aggressive driving with Simms and contributed to the crash.

Mississauga resident Mohammad Natur, 19, was arrested on Tuesday. He has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, and failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Police said Natur will appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.