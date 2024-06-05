A second man has died following a shooting in Rexdale on Sunday evening.

Toronto police confirmed to CP24 that they have “information that another individual has died in hospital” and that an autopsy will be conducted.

“We can’t confirm that it’s a homicide and related to the shooting until that is complete,” Const. Ashley Visser said in a written statement.

Police have not released the identity of the second victim.

In total, five men sustained gunshot wounds in the incident, which happened shortly before 11 p.m. outside North Albion Collegiate Institute, near Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive.

One of the victims, identified as 61-year-old Delroy “George” Parkes, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but died there a short time later.

During a news conference on Monday morning, Det.-Sgt. Phillip Campbell told reporters that one of the surviving victims suffered “serious, life-altering” injuries, while the other three were being treated for gunshot wounds.

The victims, who were all part of a soccer team, were playing dominoes and socializing when up to 50 gunshots rang out, said Toronto police.

On Tuesday, a police source with direct knowledge of the homicide investigation told CP24 that the shooting may have been random and that a vehicle of interest has been seized.

CP24 has also obtained surveillance video of a vehicle that could be linked to the shooting.

In the clip, a pickup truck is seen crashing into a parked car, and seconds later, a police cruiser appears and stops at the scene. Officers get out of the cruiser and shouts at the occupants of the pickup to put their hands up as they run away.

The crash happened approximately four kilometres away from the mass shooting.

The police source told CP24 that investigators have not determined the vehicle's connection to the incident, but it is considered a vehicle of interest as it matches the suspect vehicle.

Since the shooting, Toronto police have increased the number of officers in Rexdale area and have set up a command post in the community. They continue to canvas the neighbourhood for both witnesses and video surveillance footage.