

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The city will begin holding another round of public consultations starting today on its vehicle-for-hire bylaw, which provides regulations for cabs, limos, and other private transportation companies such as Uber and Lyft.

The city will be soliciting feedback on a number of issues, including public safety and accessibility.

After nearly two years of operating in a legal grey area, regulations were created in 2016 for ride-hailing companies to legally operate in Toronto. The city’s decision received mixed support from the community. Traditional taxi companies complained that allowing Uber to operate in Toronto jeopardized the livelihood of long-standing cab drivers in the city, who have faced stringent regulations and hefty licensing fees in the past. Taxi companies and members of the public also raised concerns about safety procedures.

In an emailed statement sent out Monday, ride-hailing service Lyft said safety is the company’s “top priority.”

“Since day one, we have worked hard to design policies and features that protect both drivers and passengers. These include annual criminal and driving record checks, in-app photos, digital receipts, real-time ride tracking and a two-way rating system,” Lyft wrote.

“We also have a dedicated Trust & Safety team available through a 24/7 Critical Response Line to report any safety concerns. We will continue to work collaboratively with the City of Toronto through this process.”

Lyft added that they want to make sure any new regulations allow the company to provide the “same reliable service Torontonians have come to expect.”

“Lyft provides drivers, the majority of whom drive part-time, with a flexible earning opportunity through which they can choose when and where works for them. This also ensures passengers can rely on affordable and convenient rides,” Lyft wrote.

“We think there is a way to maintain this flexibility and reliability while also ensuring the safety of the community.”

The first round of public consultations were held this past fall and now nine public meetings will be held between March 4 and March 19, targeting different stakeholders, including brokerages, taxi drivers, private transportation companies, and the general public.

The city says it has also formed and is meeting with an accessibility panel consisting of industry experts, users, and service providers.

A report will be presented to the general government and licensing committee this spring.

Schedule for public meetings:

1. Brokerages, Fleets and Garages:

Monday, March 4, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Metro Hall, Room 308/309, 55 John St.

2. General Public:

Thursday, March 7, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Metro Hall, Room 308/309, 55 John St.

3. Taxi Drivers:

Monday, March 11, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Metro Hall, Room 308/309, 55 John St.

4. PTC Companies:

Tuesday, March 12, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Metro Hall, Room 308/309, 55 John St.

5. PTC Drivers:

Thursday, March 14, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Metro Hall, Room 308/309, 55 John St.

6. Standard Taxi Owners:

Friday, March 15, 2 to 4 p.m.

Metro Hall, Room 308, 55 John St.

7. Limousines:

Monday, March 18, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

York Civic Centre, Council Chamber, 2700 Eglinton Ave. W.

8. Accessibility:

Monday, March 18, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

City Hall, Committee Room 2, 100 Queen St. W.

9. Toronto Taxicab Licences:

Tuesday, March 19, 2 to 4 p.m.

North York Civic Centre, Committee Room 3, 5100 Yonge St.