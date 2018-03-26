

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One of the three suspects accused of assaulting a man with autism at a bus terminal near the Square One Shopping Centre earlier this month has surrendered to police.

Police say the man, identified as 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami, surrendered to officers at 21 Division and was subsequently transported to 12 Division.

He is expected to appear in court later today for a bail hearing and according to Dhami’s lawyer, his client maintains his innocence.

The arrest comes days after 21-year-old Parmvir “Parm” Singh Chahil was arrested in Windsor in connection with the incident, which occurred on March 13.

A video released by Peel Regional Police shows a 29-year-old man seated on a staircase at the Mississauga bus terminal at around 10:45 p.m. when he is approached by three males.

The video shows the males punching and kicking the victim in an unprovoked attack.

Police previously said that the victim was taken to hospital after suffering a broken nose and cuts to his face. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators are still searching for a third suspect, who has not yet been identified.

Police say the outstanding suspect may go by the name “Jason” and was seen wearing a large, black Nike hooded sweatshirt.