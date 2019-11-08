

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of five teens in the hallway of an apartment building in Toronto’s Greenhills neighbourhood last week.

Police say the teens were gathered in the hallway of an apartment building on Clearview Heights, located near Trethewey and Black Creek drives, when suspects opened fire at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

In video obtained by CTV News Toronto, one suspect appears to fire as many as 16 shots before fleeing the scene.

Two females, ages 16 and 17, two 16-year-old boys, and an 18-year-old man, were injured in the shooting but all are expected to survive.

On Friday, police confirmed that a second suspect is now in custody in connection with the shooting.

Malik Mohamed, a 21-year-old resident of Toronto, was arrested by police in Barrie on an unrelated matter on Wednesday and police say officers later learned that the man was wanted for his alleged involvement in the Toronto shooting.

When he was first taken into custody, police allege he was found in possession of two loaded semi-automatic handguns.

He is facing numerous charges, including five counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another person, and possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm.

Andre Cunningham, 20, was arrested in connection with the shooting earlier this week and faces 16 charges, including five counts of attempted murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.