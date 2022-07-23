Second suspect arrested following deadly east-end Toronto shooting
Chelsey Mais, 29, of Toronto, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection with the shooting death of Megan Elizabeth Crant. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Saturday, July 23, 2022 12:03PM EDT
A second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in east-end Toronto earlier this month has been arrested.
On July 7 shortly after 8 p.m., police said, officers attended the area of Gerrard Street East and Woodbine Avenue for an ambulance call at a nearby residence.
A woman was in the rear parking lot of 1910 Gerrard Street East at that time when a suspect shot her, police said.
She has since been identified as 32-year-old Megan Elizabeth Crant.
Police issued arrest warrants for Nicholas Hirsch, 25, and Chelsey Mais, 29, both of Toronto, as a result of the investigation.
Hirsch was wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. He was arrested and charged days later on July 16.
On Saturday, police announced that Mais, who was wanted on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder, was arrested on July 22.
She was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom Saturday morning.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.
Crant is Toronto’s 35th murder victim of the year.