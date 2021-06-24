Peel police have charged a second person in connection with the fatal shooting of a 56-year-old Brampton woman last summer.

Sangita Sharma was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the garage of a home on Treeline Boulevard on the evening of August 13, 2020.

She was transported to hospital in critical condition, but died of her injuries.

Homicide investigators have been looking into Sharma’s killing for nearly a year and now have two suspects in custody.

The latest arrest in the case was made on June 23 in Fort McMurray, Alberta with the assistance of Wood Buffalo RCMP.

Police said Thursday that 23-year-old Malik Essue of London, Ont. Is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with Sharma's death and is being brought back to Peel Region to face the charge.

Earlier this month on June 4, police arrested a 19-year-old man, also from London, Ont., in connection with the killing.

Fiseha Girmay Habtegabir was arrested in London and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah has called Sharma’s killing “the tragic outcome of a callous act of violence” with “deep impacts on her loved ones .”

Police have not described a motive for the killing.

In a statement following the first arrest, Duraiappah said police “believe there are others responsible for her death” and vowed to bring them to justice.

Police are asking anyone with further information about the killing to contact investigators.