

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man in Pickering earlier this year.

The lifeless body of 24-year-old Nicholas Samaroo was discovered on the morning of Jan. 25 by a woman who was walking her two dogs in an wooded area near Liverpool Road North.

The victim was found with “obvious signs of trauma” when officers arrived on scene but his exact cause of death has not yet been released.

Last week, police announced that a 20-year-old suspect, identified as Kyeree Reynolds, had been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

On Wednesday, police announced that a second suspect was arrested in connection with the homicide.

Marc Anthony Thompson, a 19-year-old Ajax resident, faces one count of first-degree murder in Samaroo’s death.

Investigators say no further arrests are anticipated.