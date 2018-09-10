

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Police in Toronto say they’re laid an attempted murder charge against a 20-year-old man after a Toronto BMW dealership employee discovered his water bottle filled with engine coolant.

The employee told police that he had taken a sip from his bottle while working at the Don Valley Parkway and Eastern Avenue location on Tuesday and quickly realized what he was drinking wasn’t water.

Police say the man attempted to treat himself at a pharmacy before visiting a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Security camera footage later obtained from the dealership allegedly showed two men taking the water bottle from the service area of the building, filling it with the poisonous substance and then returning it.

On Friday, police charged a suspect identified as 34-year-old Rahim Jaffer with one count of administering a noxious substance.

They have since announced charges against a second suspect in the case.

Szilard Czippan, of Toronto, was charged Friday with one count of attempted murder and one count of administering a noxious substance.

Police say both appeared in court over the weekend.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.