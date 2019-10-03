

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A second suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the fatal assault of a man at a Dorset Park apartment last month.

Officers were called to an apartment on Antrim Crescent, near Kennedy Road and Highway 401, for a medical complaint at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 22.

When officers arrived, they found the lifeless body of a man in his 50s inside a unit on the 15th floor.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Police say they later discovered that the man died from injuries he sustained during an assault.

On Friday, 42-year-old Peter Wight, of Pickering, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case.

Another suspect, Fantasia Hoo-Hing, a 32-year-old Toronto resident, was charged on Wednesday.

Hoo-Hing has also been charged with second-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.