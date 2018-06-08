

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of a mother of three in the bedroom of her East York home last month.

Police were called to RhoderieEstrada’s home on Torrens Avenue, in the Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive area at around 2:15 a.m. on May 26.

When officers arrived, one of the occupants of the home guided them to an upstairs bedroom where Estrada was found without vital signs and with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Estrada, a nurse at St. Joseph’s Health Centre, has been described by those who knew her as a “lovely” mother of three who worked hard for her kids.

Police previously said they believe someone entered the home through a side window between 10:30 p.m. and 2:15 a.m. and murdered Estrada.

On June 3, a suspect identified as 22-year-old Yostin Murillo was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators at the time said the victim and Murillo did not know each other.

On Friday morning at about 10:45 a.m., police arrested a second suspect, identified as 23-year-old David Beak of no fixed address.

He was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Saturday morning.

Investigators are asking to speak to anyone who has had any contact with Beak.

They can be reached at 416-808-7400.