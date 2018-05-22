

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police have charged a second man in connection with a murder in Richmond Hill and a linked home invasion that took place in Toronto last week.

Mathew Arcara, 22, was found slumped in the driver’s seat of a Jeep parked on a residential street in the Oak Ridges area of Richmond Hill in the early hours of May 17.

Police have said they believe two suspects were involved in Arcara’s murder. Investigators allege those suspects also went to a Toronto residence connected with Arcara, tied up and robbed two men there, and killed Arcara’s dog.

Friends told CP24 that Arcara worked in construction and was a week shy of his 23rd birthday. Police have not yet said what the motive might be.

One suspect was arrested and charged the same day Arcara’s body was found. However police said they were looking for one more suspect.

Police said Tuesday that the second suspect is now in custody.

Brandon Hudson, 22, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of robbery using a firearm, two counts of forcible confinement, disguise with intent and killing an animal.

Arjuna Paramsothy, 31, of Newmarket was charged with the same list of offences last week.

Both men are set to make a court appearance on June 1.