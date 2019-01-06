

The Canadian Press





ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Police say a second suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 53-year-old man in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara regional police say a 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Niagara Falls, Ont.

He's being held in custody ahead of a bail hearing set for Monday in St. Catharines.

A 28-year-old man from nearby Welland, Ont., was arrested on Saturday and was also charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they were called to a home in St. Catharines late Saturday morning where they found a 53-year-old man in distress.

He was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.