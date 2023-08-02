Toronto police have identified a second suspect after a man was found shot to death inside a car downtown last week.

In an update on Wednesday, police said Yasir Mohamed, 27, of Toronto, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead.

According to investigators, officers were called to the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets on July 25 at around 12:15 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired near a parking lot.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified last week as Mohamed Ahmed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last Thursday, investigators identified Mohammed Abdullahi, 34, of Toronto as a suspect in connection with the incident. He is also wanted for first-degree murder.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.