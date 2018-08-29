

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A second teen who was injured in a stabbing on Sherway Gardens Road on August 18 has now died of his injuries in hospital.

Toronto police said Wednesday that Kristopher Quiroz-Brown of Toronto died in hospital today.

The teen was critically injured in a stabbing in the area of a condominium complex near Sherway Gardens Mall on Aug. 18. at around 9:45 p.m.

Another teen – 15-year-old Jack Meldrum of Mississauga – was also injured in the stabbing and later died in hospital.

A 15-year-old boy who was also injured in the incident has been charged with second-degree murder in Meldrum’s death. He cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.