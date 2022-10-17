The second and final mayoral debate is set to take place on Monday afternoon just one week ahead of the municipal elections.

The Toronto Region Board of Trade will be hosting the 90-minute event at The Carlu, near Yonge and Carlton streets, with five candidates slated to be in attendance at 2 p.m.

The mayoral hopefuls scheduled to participate include Toronto Mayor John Tory, Gil Penalosa, Chloe Brown, Sarah Climenhaga, and Stephen Punwasi. TVO’s The Agenda host Steve Paikin will moderate the debate.

In contrast to last election, which saw months of debates, there were just two this cycle and only one took place before advance voting closed.

The turnout for advance voting dropped 30 per cent compared to 2014 and seven per cent from 2018 despite adding three more days for voters to cast ballots early.

“It’s discouraging, and not a good sign for civic engagement,” John Beebe, founder of the Democratic Engagement Exchange at Toronto Metropolitan University, told CTV News Toronto.

“I don’t think we’re seeing an inspiring campaign here but people need to remember this is our chance to get out and participate and see how they can affect the next four years,” Beebe said.

Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, said signs of disinterest in the mayoral election could be rooted in the fact that the race is not a competitive one.

“A lot of people might be happy with the status quo so they can’t be bothered voting or they think not much is going to change,” Wiseman said.

Key issues on the debate agenda include “thinking like a region, housing, transportation, technology and cutting red tape,” according to the event description.

“As a region, we face pressing issues that threaten our quality of life such as a climate crisis, housing affordability and labour shortages,” the description goes on to state.

“We can’t afford to lose the sense of urgency and ‘can-do’ attitude that carried us through the pandemic. We have the solutions at hand - now it’s time to implement them.”

At the first mayoral debate, which took place last Thursday, candidates capitalized on the opportunity to poke holes in Tory’s eight years as mayor while the incumbent worked to leverage his leadership experience as reason to side in his favour at the ballot box.

Election day is just a week away on Oct. 24. Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Andrew Brennan.