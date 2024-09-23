A second victim has now reported being sexually assaulted by a massage therapist who worked across the GTA, police say.

Police said they initially received a complaint that a massage therapist touched a client in a sexual manner during a massage at a clinic at Yonge Street and Savage Road in Georgina, Ont. on Aug. 19.

The second victim came forward to police on Sept. 11.

Police allege the second victim was sexually assaulted in August, during visits at a Richmond Hill clinic.

Philip Lau, 54, of Georgina, is now charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with both incidents.

Investigators believe there may be more victims as the accused worked at various locations across the Greater Toronto Area.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.