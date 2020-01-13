

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman pulled from the bedroom of a burning Oakville home late on Sunday night has died in hospital, Halton Regional Police say.

Fire crews were called to Princess Anne Crescent, near Kerr Street and Speers Drive, at around 8:35 p.m. Sunday after neighbours saw smoke billowing out a residence.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Deputy Fire Chief Andy Glynn said firefighters located a working fire on a second-floor bedroom.

Glynn said crews faced heavy smoke and extreme heat as they quickly knocked down the blaze.

A man and woman were located inside and both were rushed to hospital, where the man later died.

On Monday, police said the woman also succumbed to her injuries.

The Ontario Fire Marshal continues to investigate at the scene.