

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released a second surveillance video clip of the two Mississauga restaurant bombing suspects running through a residential neighbourhood in the minutes after the explosion last week.

Sometime before 10:30 p.m. last Thursday, emergency crews were called to the Bombay Bhel restaurant at 5035 Hurontario Street in Mississauga for a report of an explosion in the dining room.

Fifteen people were injured when a homemade improvised explosive device (IED) detonated inside. Three people were injured seriously, requiring treatment at a hospital trauma centre.

Both suspects then fled the area on foot, heading along Arndale Road, then northbound through a vacant lot on to Preston Meadows Avenue, and on to Thornwood Drive before police canine officers lost their scent.

It is believed they then got into a vehicle to continue their escape.

In the video released Thursday, at least one vehicle is seen coming close to making contact with one of the suspects as they run in the middle of the road.

“One of the suspects appears to have nearly been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Thornwood Drive and Forum Drive in Mississauga,” police said in a news release on Thursday. “Police are appealing to the driver of this or any other vehicle, to contact them.”

Officers previously said one of the two suspects may be female. Both were clad in dark clothing with hooded sweatshirts pulled tightly over their faces.