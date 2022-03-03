Police say that a second young person is now facing charges in connection with the stabbing of a TTC bus driver during a fare dispute last month.

Police have previously said that the dispute involving several young people started on a bus in the Keele Street and Gulliver Road area just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 and then continued outside the vehicle after the driver pulled over.

The driver was ultimately stabbed multiple times in his torso and shoulder area and was rushed to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

One day following the stabbing police confirmed that they had arrested a 14-year-old boy and charged him with aggravated assault but they said that two other underage suspects were still outstanding.

In a news release issued on Thursday police confirmed that a second suspect, who is a 15-year-old boy, was taken into custody on Feb. 23 and charged with assault.

That suspect is due in court on March 16.

Police say that the TTC operator is expected to make a full recovery.

“The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the assault is encouraged to come forward and provide information to police,” the release states.