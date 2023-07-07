A portion of the Bloor-Danforth subway line will be closed on Sunday morning to allow crews to carry out work on the Bloor Viaduct.

In a news release issued Friday, the TTC said service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will begin by noon on Sunday to accommodate beam replacement.

Bay and Sherbourne stations will be closed on Sunday morning but all other stations will remain open.

Shuttle buses will operate to supplement service and TTC staff will be available to direct customers.

On Wednesday and Thursday next week, the TTC said service between St. Clair and York Mills stations on Line 1 will end at 11 p.m. as track work is undertaken and on Friday, subway service between St. Clair and Sheppard-Yonge stations will end at 11 p.m.

Lawrence Station will close at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday but all other stations will remain open.

Shuttle buses will operate during the closure.