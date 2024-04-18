A portion of the Don Valley Parkway will be closed to traffic overnight tonight as crews remove a damaged variable messaging sign.

The city said all southbound lanes of the DVP will be shut down between Don Mills and the Bayview-Bloor ramp from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Southbound traffic will be directed at the southbound off-ramp to southbound Don Mills Road, the city said.

In addition, northbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane from Pottery Road and Beechwood Drive.

“Northbound motorists should expect significant delays,” the city said.

In a news release on Thursday, the city also notified the public about the next phase of the King Street watermain and TTC streetcar track replacement.

The work along the major downtown road began last February and has reduced traffic to one lane in each direction between Dufferin Street and Shaw Street.

The city said the westbound lanes on King Street West between Dufferin Street and Joe Shuster Way will be closed from April 22 to April 28. During this time, one eastbound lane will remain open.

From April 29 until September, the city said full road closures will be in effect around a rolling work zone.

After that, between September and November, there will be intermitted lane closures while road restoration and overhead streetcar work are completed, the city said.

Track replacement work will take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the city, as the TTC needs to complete some rail installation overnight to protect the integrity and quality of the new rail and concrete.

The city said it has structured construction hours to minimize noise disruption.

“Completing this work is essential to ensure long-term road safety and transit reliability while reducing future disruption,” the city said