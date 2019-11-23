

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The city is dedicating a stretch of a waterfront street to cyclists and pedestrians, closing it to cars and trucks permanently.

The westbound lane of Fleet Street between Bathurst and Iannuzzi Streets will only be open to pedestrians and cyclists starting on Monday.

It comes as a part of the city's Vision Zero plan to 'normalize' the busy intersection and improve road safety.

According to the city, the five-arm, high-collision intersection has been a problematic location. It poses danger to pedestrians and cyclists, causes delays to streetcars, and confuses drivers.

"This is a significant, immediate action that will enhance safety for all road users in the adjacent neighbourhoods of Bathurst Quay, Fort York and CityPlace," said Mayor John Tory in a statement.

The city said the closure will shorten crossing distances for pedestrians and improve traffic for the 509 and 511 streetcars.

"No amount of injuries on our streets is acceptable. I’m glad to see this critical first step in our plan for Bathurst and Fleet being implemented to finally make this intersection safer," Ward 10 Councillor Joe Cressy said.

The city said it is part of a long-term strategy to reconfigure the intersection and create a new public space in the area.