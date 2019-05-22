Section of Hwy. 10 reopens in Caledon following collision
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 7:11AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 22, 2019 7:19AM EDT
A section of Highway 10 has reopened in Caledon following a collision early Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred near Highway 10 and Old School Road.
Paramedics say they were called to the scene but did not transport any patients to hospital.
Highway 10 was closed in both directions between King Street and Valleywood Boulevard but reopened shortly after 7 a.m.