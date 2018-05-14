

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A portion of Highway 400 is closed this morning after a collision in Vaughan.

The collision, which involved a tractor-trailer, occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway south of King Road.

Paramedics have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

The southbound lanes of Highway 400 are shut down at Teston Road and the highway is expected to remain closed until at least 6 a.m.