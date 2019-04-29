Section of Hwy. 404 closed due to pedestrian-involved collision
Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved collision on Highway 404 near Elgin Mills Road.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 12:03PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 29, 2019 12:23PM EDT
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 404.
The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near Elgin Mills Road.
Southbound Highway 404 is closed at Stouffville Road for the police investigation.