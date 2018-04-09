Section of Sorauren Avenue closed due to water main break
Crews are working to fix a water main break that has shut down a portion of Sorauren Avenue this morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 5:14AM EDT
A section of Sorauren Avenue has been shut down this morning due to a water main break.
The break was spotted north or Queen Street early Monday morning.
Water could be seen pushing through the ground in numerous areas and crews are currently on scene working to stop the flooding.
Sorauren has been closed northbound and southbound between Queen Street and Saunders Avenue.