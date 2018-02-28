

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A section of Yonge Street has been shut down in the downtown core as crews determine if a building damaged by fire on Tuesday is structurally sound.

The three-alarm fire broke out at a building under renovation near Yonge and Wellesley streets shortly before midnight on Monday and officials now say they have been forced to shut down a section of the Yonge in the area due to structural concerns.

Yonge Street has been closed in both directions between Wellesley and Breadalbane streets and it is not clear when the area will be open.

City officials say traffic signals will be adjusted on nearby roadways to make traffic flow smoother on alternate routes.