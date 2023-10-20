A section of the Yonge-University subway line will be shut down this weekend due to track and signal upgrades.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said there will be no service on Line 1 between St. Clair and Finch stations on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22.

Both St. Clair and Finch stations are accessible stations and those who require a connection at a station that may not be accessible should ask any TTC employee for assistance, the transit agency said in a news release.

The TTC said North York Centre Station will be closed over the weekend but all other stations will remain open for loading PRESTO cards, purchasing PRESTO tickets, and connecting to surface routes.

Regular subway service is expected to resume on Monday at 6 a.m.