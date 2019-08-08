

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The TTC is reminding subway riders that two sections of Line 1 will be closed over the weekend to allow crews to install the Automatic Train Control (ATC) signaling system.

On Saturday, Line 1 will be shut down between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations but will reopen at noon.

On Sunday, the section of Line 1 between St. Clair West and King stations will be closed.

“All stations aside from St Clair West and King will be closed on Sunday. TTC staff will be on hand at each affected station to help direct customers to the appropriate shuttle locations, which will vary,” the TTC wrote in a news release issued Thursday.

“As King Station is not yet accessible, customers requiring an accessible connection can use Queen Station instead.”

The TTC says to date, approximately 50 per cent of Line 1 has been equipped with the new ATC system.