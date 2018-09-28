

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A security camera image of a vehicle involved in a Scarborough hit-and-run that left a 79-year-old man fighting for his life has been released by investigators.

The male victim was attempting to cross Sheppard Avenue East near Allanford Road at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

A vehicle, described only as “possibly a mini-van” by officers, was travelling eastbound on Sheppard Avenue East when the pedestrian was struck.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene following the collision.

“Police continue to ask local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators,” a news release issued by police on Friday said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).