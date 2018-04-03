

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of a 17-year-old at the Pickering GO Station in February.

According to investigators, the incident took place on February 21.

Police did not say the extent of the injuries the victim suffered.

The suspect has been described by police as a black male between the ages of 19 and 20 years old with a skinny build. Officers said he is between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight and has short dreads. He was wearing a camouflage bandana, a dark blue coat and jeans at the time.

Security camera images have been released in an effort to identify the suspect, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2526 or ext. 2528 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).