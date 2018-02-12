

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released security camera images of a suspect accused of spitting on a TTC driver downtown last year.

In a news release issued Monday, police said the incident occurred on Oct. 27 at around 2 p.m. in the area of Bay and College streets.

Police said a TTC operator was helping a woman get on to a streetcar when a man on board the vehicle stole the transfers from the cutter.

When the operator got the transfers back, police said the man became enraged and spat in the driver’s face.

The suspect has been described by police as between the ages of 30 and 35 with a medium build and was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.