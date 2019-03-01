

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A fire at a building on Ryerson University’s campus sent a security guard to hospital on Friday night.

Fire crews were called to the area of Church and Dundas streets at around 7 p.m. for a reported fire.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was found coming from a mechanical room in the university’s engineering building.

The flames were put out with the use of a fire extinguisher, Toronto Fire confirmed.

One security guard was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering some smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.