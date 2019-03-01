Security guard hospitalized after fire at building on Ryerson's campus
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 10:39PM EST
A fire at a building on Ryerson University’s campus sent a security guard to hospital on Friday night.
Fire crews were called to the area of Church and Dundas streets at around 7 p.m. for a reported fire.
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was found coming from a mechanical room in the university’s engineering building.
The flames were put out with the use of a fire extinguisher, Toronto Fire confirmed.
One security guard was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering some smoke inhalation.
No other injuries were reported.