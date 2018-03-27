

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two security guards at a Kensington Market parking garage are being credited with chasing down and apprehending two teens who were later found to be in possession of ski masks and a semi-automatic shotgun.

Police say that the security guards were on patrol inside a garage near St. Andrew Street and Kensington Avenue on Monday afternoon when they spotted the suspects smoking marijuana in a stairwell.

At that point, the security guards approached the suspects, who promptly fled the scene.

Police say that the security guards then chased after the suspects, eventually stopping them after a “brief foot pursuit.”

Following their apprehension, one of the suspects was allegedly found to be in possession of a ski-mask, a 12-gauge Browning semi-automatic shotgun with its barrel and butt-stock cut down and two rounds of ammunition.

The other suspect was allegedly found to be in possession of a ski-mask, a Dan Wesson Airsoft 2.5 inch barrel revolver and a quantity of marijuana.

Police say that officers were called to the scene after the security guards caught up with the suspects and arrested both of them.

The suspects, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy, are facing a combined 14 charges.

They cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.