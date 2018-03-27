Security guards chase down and apprehend two teens carrying shotgun and ski masks
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 11:43AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 27, 2018 12:17PM EDT
Two security guards at a Kensington Market parking garage are being credited with chasing down and apprehending two teens who were later found to be in possession of ski masks and a semi-automatic shotgun.
Police say that the security guards were on patrol inside a garage near St. Andrew Street and Kensington Avenue on Monday afternoon when they spotted the suspects smoking marijuana in a stairwell.
At that point, the security guards approached the suspects, who promptly fled the scene.
Police say that the security guards then chased after the suspects, eventually stopping them after a “brief foot pursuit.”
Following their apprehension, one of the suspects was allegedly found to be in possession of a ski-mask, a 12-gauge Browning semi-automatic shotgun with its barrel and butt-stock cut down and two rounds of ammunition.
The other suspect was allegedly found to be in possession of a ski-mask, a Dan Wesson Airsoft 2.5 inch barrel revolver and a quantity of marijuana.
Police say that officers were called to the scene after the security guards caught up with the suspects and arrested both of them.
The suspects, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy, are facing a combined 14 charges.
They cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.