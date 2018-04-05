

The Canadian Press





While Henrik and Daniel Sedin are one of five sets of twins to play in the NHL, none of the others have come close to accomplishing what the Swedish duo did over their 17-season careers with the Vancouver Canucks.

In fact, it's rare to find twins who have accomplished as much as the Sedins in any sport.

As the Sedins wind down their illustrious career, here is a look at a few other notable twin combinations in major sports:

TENNIS -- BOB AND MIKE BRYAN

Arguably the closest twin combo to the Sedins in terms of synergy, American tennis players Bob and Mike Bryan have combined to form the most potent doubles combination ever. They have won 115 ATP Tour titles, including 16 Grand Slams, as a team, with the latest coming last month at the Miami Open. They hold the Open-Era record for tour wins, Grand Slam titles and weeks spent as the No. 1 doubles team. The Bryans are also known for their chest-bump celebrations after winning points, a contrast to the more reserved Sedins.

NFL -- TIKI AND RONDE BARBER

Individually, the identical Barber twins were arguably as accomplished in football as the Sedins were in hockey. But unlike the Sedins, who fed off each other's prodigious talents throughout their careers, Tiki and Ronde never played on the same team, or even on the same side of the ball. Ronde, a defensive back, played his entire 16-year career with Tampa Bay. He helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in 2003 and was named a first-team All-Pro three times and a second-team All-Pro twice. Tiki was a running back who racked up 15,632 total yards and 67 total touchdowns over 10 seasons with the New York Giants. The Barbers have also shown a talent for writing and have co-authored nine children's books.

NBA -- BROOK AND ROBIN LOPEZ

Like the Sedins, NBA centres Brook and Robin Lopez are identical. But unlike the Sedins, the basketball playing brothers are easy to tell apart. Brook has favoured a clean-cut look over his NBA career, while Robin prefers to sport shaggy hair and a scruffy beard. The two played together for the Stanford Cardinal in college but have yet to suit up for the same team in the NBA. Brook was drafted 10th overall in 2008, five spots ahead of his brother, and has put forth a fine NBA career, averaging 18 points and 6.6 rebounds a game. While Robin's stats are not as gaudy -- nine points and 5.4 rebounds per game -- he has carved out a career as a dependable starting centre.

MLB -- JOSE AND OZZIE CANSECO

One of the most feared sluggers in Major League Baseball history, Jose Canseco is also one of the most controversial. The six-time all-star and two-time World Series winner belted 462 homers and drove in 1,407 runs over his 16-year career, but admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs. He even wrote a tell-all book about it, claiming up to 85 per cent of MLB players were "juicing." While Ozzie's MLB career doesn't scream steroid abuse -- he had 13 hits and four runs batted in over three seasons -- he was sentenced to four months in jail in 2003 for possessing an illegal anabolic steroid and driving with a suspended licence.