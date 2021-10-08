The Toronto Maple Leafs will open their NHL season next week in front of more than 19,000 fans at Scotiabank Arena after the province lifted all capacity restrictions in select outdoor and indoor settings requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The Ontario government announced the move Friday afternoon.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 9, at 12:01 a.m., sports venues, concert arenas, movie theatres, commercial film, and television productions with studio audiences will be allowed to operate at full capacity. Meeting and event spaces will also be permitted to operate at 100 per cent but will still need to limit capacity to the number that can maintain physical distancing.

The changes also apply to certain outdoor settings that have a capacity below 20,000.

In a news release, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said the capacity limits at these settings are being removed because “public health and health care indicators are continuing to trend in the right direction, and we are able to lift additional restrictions.”

The province added that there had been limited outbreaks associated with these settings.

“As we continue to see more Ontarians roll up their sleeves with over 22 million doses administered, our government is cautiously lifting capacity limits in select settings where we know proof of vaccination requirements are providing an added layer of protection to Ontarians,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement.

“The fight against COVID-19 is not over and we must all remain vigilant by continuing to follow the public health measures we know work and keep us safe, and receiving your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if you have not already done so.”

The province said masking, screening and collecting information to support contact tracing will continue in these settings, while physical distancing will not be required with some exceptions.

The announcement comes as the new NBA and NHL seasons approach. The Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment confirmed to CP24 that beginning with the Leafs’ home opener on Oct. 13 against the Montreal Canadians, all their events at Scotiabank Arena will be at full capacity.

At this time, Scotiabank Arena and other indoor sports venues are only allowed a maximum of 10,000 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is lower.

In a statement, Michael Friisdahl, the president and chief executive officer of MLSE, said their organization is “overjoyed” with the announcement.

“We are grateful to all levels of government for their partnership in this process and we recognize there will continue to be much work to do together to ensure the safest environment possible for every event attendee and our community. Today, though, is an exciting day for our teams, our fans and our community and we look forward to a safe and enjoyable season,” he said.

The Toronto Raptors home opener will be on Oct. 20 against the Washington Wizards.

The Ontario Hockey League, whose season began on Thursday, also welcomed the announcement.

“We are grateful for the continued work and leadership of our Government and public health officials led by Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Sport Lisa MacLeod and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore,” OHL Commissioner David Branch said in a statement.

“We’re very excited to welcome OHL fans back for what’s sure to be a great season.”

Cineplex said in a statement that they are reviewing the ‘exciting’ announcement and what it will mean for moviegoers in the province.

“In the meantime, we will continue to focus on the health and safety of our employees and guests. We are confident in our approach and our health and safety track record, noting that we have welcomed millions of movie-lovers during the pandemic, and we’ve had zero instances of transmission traced back to any of our cinemas,” Cineplex said.

‘Double standard’

While those in the sports and entertainment industry are happy with the news, restaurant and bar owners are demanding answers to why they have been excluded from welcoming more patrons.

Many had already voiced their frustration last month when the province approved the increase in capacity at those settings.

Under Step 3, restaurants and bars are allowed to have indoor and outdoor dining with capacity limits that enable physical distancing.

Celina Blanchard, the owner of Lambretta Pizzeria, told CP24 Friday afternoon that, like sports venues, restaurants are asking customers to provide proof of vaccination before they can dine inside.

"If everyone is vaccinated, and we're allowing people to come into the restaurant with their vaccine proof, then why are we not allowed to open it up to more people? I don't understand that. It seems to be a double standard here," Blanchard said.

"Why are you treating restaurants differently than the sports venues? I just want an answer. I don't understand the reason for this at all."

Proof of vaccination to be required in weddings, funerals at meeting, event spaces

The Ontario government also announced that proof of vaccination or medical exemption will be required to attend wedding events, funeral services that are being held in a meeting or event space.

The province said a proof of a negative antigen test will no longer be permitted as an alternative in those settings.

It comes into effect on Oct. 13 at 12:01 a.m.