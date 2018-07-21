

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Mars Food Canada is voluntarily recalling select Uncle Ben’s rice products due to possible Salmonella contamination in the seasoning pouches.

The recall affects the Fast & Fancy Broccoli and Cheddar and the Country Chicken flavoured rice products.

In a news release issued Saturday, the company said while the product is sold across Canada, the recall only pertains to products sold in eastern Canada.

They added that they are working with a “limited number” of impacted retailers to have the products removed from store shelves.

Mars Food Canada also stated that there have been no reports of illnesses related to the recalled products.