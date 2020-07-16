

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog says that a semi-automatic rifle and a pistol were both located at the scene of a fatal-police involved shooting in Haliburton County on Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police have said that officers were called to a grocery store in Minden at around 8 a.m. following a report that a man who was refusing to wear a mask had gotten into an altercation and assaulted several people.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which has since invoked its mandate, said that the man left the store after the altercation and was followed for a short period of time by an officer.

They say that the officer then took note of the man’s licence plate and used the information to track him to a home about 40 kilometres away in the Village of Haliburton.

When police visited the home later in the day at least two officers discharged their firearms, according to the SIU.

The 73-year-old man was transported to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a news release issued on Thursday, the SIU said that investigators located a semi-automatic rifle and a pistol at the scene and also secured the firearms belonging to two police officers.

They say that investigators are continuing to “make attempts to locate the man’s next-of-kin.”

The SIU has designated four investigators and three forensic investigators to the case.

“The scene was searched yesterday, and those efforts will continue today,” the SIU said in the release.

Four OPP officers have been identified as witness officers and the SIU says that “arrangements for interviews are underway.”