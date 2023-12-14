Senate passes Liberal bill that enshrines handgun freeze, targets ghost guns
Senators have passed a gun-control bill that cements restrictions on handguns, increases penalties for firearm trafficking and aims to curb homemade ghost guns. A Walther PDP pistol is shown by a vendor that provides weapons to government, military and law enforcement clients, at the CANSEC trade show, billed as North America’s largest multi-service defence event, in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 14, 2023 5:58PM EST
OTTAWA - Senators have passed a government bill that cements restrictions on handguns, increases penalties for firearm trafficking and aims to curb homemade ghost guns.
The legislation also includes a ban on assault-style firearms that fall under a new technical definition.
Senators voted 60 to 24 in favour of the bill at third reading today.
Upon introducing the bill last year, the Liberals announced a plan to implement a freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns to help reduce firearm-related violence.
Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada are now in effect, and the bill contains provisions that would reinforce the freeze.
The legislation also ushers in new measures to keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers and increases maximum penalties for gun smuggling and trafficking to 14 years from 10.
