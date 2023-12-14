

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Senators have passed a government bill that cements restrictions on handguns, increases penalties for firearm trafficking and aims to curb homemade ghost guns.

The legislation also includes a ban on assault-style firearms that fall under a new technical definition.

Senators voted 60 to 24 in favour of the bill at third reading today.

Upon introducing the bill last year, the Liberals announced a plan to implement a freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns to help reduce firearm-related violence.

Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada are now in effect, and the bill contains provisions that would reinforce the freeze.

The legislation also ushers in new measures to keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers and increases maximum penalties for gun smuggling and trafficking to 14 years from 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.