Mayor John Tory says that he remains hopeful that Ontario can reach a deal with the Trudeau government on lowering the cost of child care in the province but he says that “sending letters back and forth is never the answer.”

Tory made the comment during an interview with CP24 on Tuesday morning as the Ford government continued to face questions about why Ontario is one of only two provinces – the other being New Brunswick – which have yet to sign on to the $30 billion national child care plan.

“I think what's required here, given the importance of child care to people in terms of their financial well being but also in terms of the economy and social well being of the city - is that they just get into a room,” he said. “Sending letters back and forth is never the answer. Look, I send letters to and I send emails but it's never the way to get a deal. You know, just like anything else in life, you got to sit down in a room together and agree you're not going to come out until you’re done.”

The federal government has said that provinces who sign on to the national child care plan will be able to reduce fees by 50 per cent by the end of 2022 en route to lowering them further to $10 a day by 2026.

But Education Minister Stephen Lecce has suggested that the deal “shortchanges” Ontarians by not taking into account the $3.6 billion that the provincial government invests in full-day kindergarten for four and five year olds.

He also questioned whether the funding – of which Ontario would receive approximately $10 billion – will actually reduce child care costs to an average of $10 per day.

“When you hear Minister Lecce talking and saying ‘Oh, it doesn't take into account full day kindergarten.’ Well, of course not. You know, this money was never meant to pay off provinces for programs that they already have in place,” Carolyn Ferns, who is the policy coordinator for the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care, told CP24 on Tuesday. “The money is to help make childcare fees more affordable for families, to address the workforce shortage by paying early childhood educators more and to expand childcare spaces around the province. It's supposed to help the bottom line for family’s; not the ministry’s bottom lines.”

Lecce has said that the province will provide the federal government with “updated modelling” which will illustrate some of the perceived shortfalls in the program.

Speaking with CP24, Tory said that it is is “possible” that the City of Toronto could strike its own deal with the feds but he said that such a workaround is not being contemplated right now.

Toronto parents face the highest median daycare fee in the country at $22,394 a year.

“A lot of other people have reached a deal now, including Alberta yesterday, so I just hope they can sit down somewhere, get going and get this deal done because people need relief from daycare fees,” Tory said.