

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





An 81-year-old man has died of his injuries in hospital after a collision in North York earlier this month.

Police responded to a collision at Sheppard Avenue West and Senlac Road on Dec. 10 at around 3 p.m.

A 49-year-old woman in a Honda Odyssey was driving east on Sheppard Avenue West and was turning north onto Senlac Road.

An 81-year-old man was driving a Honda CRV with a 77-year-old female passenger and was driving west on Sheppard Avenue at Senlac Road.

The vehicles collided at the intersection, and the CRV struck a tree, police said.

Both passengers of the CRV were taken to hospital.

The 81-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on Dec. 21, police said in a news release Monday.

Police said the investigation into the deadly collision is ongoing.

Investigators continue to ask local residents, businesses, drivers, or anyone in the area who may have seen what happened or has security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident, to contact them.