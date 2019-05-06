

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his late 70s remains in hospital after being assaulted at a coffee shop on The Danforth over the weekend.

Police were called to a coffee shop at Danforth and Gough Avenues shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday following the assault.

Witnesses told Toronto police that the suspect had been sitting in the patio area when he began yelling and swearing at the victim, who was exiting the store.

According to police, the suspect punched the victim, causing him to fall and hit his head.

Police initially described the assault as random, but there may have been an exchange between the victim and suspect prior to the assault.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Early Monday, police said he has severe facial bruising, but his condition has stabilized in hospital.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s or 60s with salt-and-pepper coloured hair. He stands at around six-foot-two with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a blue, zip-up jacket, black Nike shoes, and prescription glasses. He was carrying a beige back-pack.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.