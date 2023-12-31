Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie, commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command, is pictured in his office in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. The Canadian Joint Operations Command had an exceptionally busy year in 2023, co-ordinating airlifts from two countries and deploying troops to wildfires, floods and disasters at home.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 31, 2023 6:06PM EST
The Canadian Joint Operations Command had an exceptionally busy year in 2023, evacuating Canadians from two countries and deploying troops to areas devastated by wildfires, floods and disasters.
CJOC commander Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie says there's increasing pressure on the Armed Forces to respond to crises in Canada and around the world.
In 2023, the Armed Forces helped fight wildfires across the country for more than four months.
In a year-end interview, Auchterlonie said there will have to be tradeoffs as Canada sends more troops abroad and climate change continues to cause extreme weather at home.
At the same time, he says he thinks Canadians are "overly comfortable" about their safety in a rapidly changing world.
He says it's becoming difficult to be a middle power as competition increases between major global players like the U.S., China and Russia.
