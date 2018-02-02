

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- An employee in the prime minister's office has resigned after an investigation into unspecified allegations against him.

A spokeswoman for the PMO says Claude-Eric Gagne is no longer an employee in Justin Trudeau's office.

Eleanore Catenaro declined further comment in an email, calling it a confidential matter.

Gagne, the deputy director of operations, had been on leave since Nov. 1 pending the outcome of an investigation by a third-party investigator -- Rubin Thomlinson, a prominent employment law firm.

He has said previously that he challenged the veracity of the allegations.

Before joining the PMO, Gagne was chief Quebec organizer for the Liberal Party of Canada during the 2015 election campaign.

He had previously worked in the offices of provincial Liberal cabinet ministers Yolande James and Claude Bechard.