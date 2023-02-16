A man in his 70s has been rushed to hospital after being rescued from an early-morning fire at a downtown apartment building.

Firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire at 341 Bloor Street West, just west of St. George Street, at around 5:45 a.m.

The fifth floor of the building was evacuated and one person was rescued and transferred to paramedics, Toronto Fire said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man in his 70s to a hospital burn unit. They said he suffered critical injuries.

The fire was quickly knocked down and firefighters are working on clearing smoke from the building.

Officials have not said how the fire started.

Bloor Street West was closed between St. George and Huron streets because of the fire, but has since reopened.