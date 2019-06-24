

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A seniors’ residence in Scarborough has been partially evacuated as crews stamp out a fire that started in a basement locker.

Crews were called to Kennedy Lodge, at Kennedy and Ellesmere roads, at around 11:50 a.m. after receiving an alert from an alarm company.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the basement, but could not immediately locate the source of the fire.

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman said the fire was eventually located in a basement locker room.

The basement and first floor of the 289-bed residence were evacuated as firefighters applied water to tackle the fire. Residents on the upper floors were told to shelter in place.

The call was elevated to a three-alarm level, mainly as a precaution due to the number of residents, Toronto Fire said.

TTC buses have been brought in to shelter the displaced residents and paramedics have responded as a precaution as well.

Toronto Fire investigators are looking into the incident.

No injuries have been reported.