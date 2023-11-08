Police in Durham Region are looking for a 17-year-old male they believe is responsible for the Thanksgiving Day murder of a casino security guard.

On Oct. 9, shortly after 5 a.m., officers from Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) were called to Pickering Casino Resort, near Highway 401 and Brock Road, for reports of “numerous” shots fired.

At the scene, they located on-duty security guard Michael Ferdinand, who had been shot. The 34-year-old Whitby resident was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

“(Ferdinand) was doing his job and ensuring the safety of all patrons of the casino. He was senselessly shot and killed. Michael went to work that day and didn't come home,” Det. Sgt. Brad Corner, of the force’s Major Crime – Homicide Unit, said during a Wednesday morning news conference.

“We now owe it to his family, friends, and co-workers to bring those responsible to justice.”

Police have obtained judicial authorization to identify the youth wanted for this homicide. That authorization will, however, expire on Nov. 11.

Tyjae Nosworthy-Smith is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

Police have also temporarily released an image of Nosworthy-Smith, who is described as a Black male, standing five foot eight inches tall, and weighing 110 pounds. He also has a tattoo on his left elbow with the word Chantelle.

Nosworthy-Smith is of “no fixed address” but known to have connections to North York’s Driftwood area, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, Corner said.

“We’re pleading for the public's assistance in locating him,” he said.

Police said Nosworthy-Smith should be considered “armed and dangerous” and urged anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

Corner also called on him to get a lawyer and surrender to authorities, reminding people that anyone who is found to be helping the suspect evade police is “guilty of an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

The exact motive for the murder is still under investigation, though Corner said that “it doesn’t appear to be a planned attack.”