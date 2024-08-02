Sentencing for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard pushed to September
CP24.com
Published Friday, August 2, 2024 5:26AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 2, 2024 10:21AM EDT
Sentencing for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been pushed back once again following a request by the Crown for an adjournment.
Nygard, who was convicted of four counts of sexual assault last fall, was set to be sentenced on Friday but a new court date has been set for Sept. 9.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.