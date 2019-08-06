

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





A sentencing hearing is underway today for the man convicted in the 2012 Eaton Centre shooting that left two people dead and five others injured.

Christopher Husbands was initially sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 30 years after being convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting.

But after successfully appealing his conviction, Husbands was awarded a second trial where a jury found him guilty of two counts of manslaughter rather than murder.

Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for seven years. Husbands, who has already spent seven years in prison, will be given credit for the time he has already served.

Although Husbands has admitted that he was responsible for the shooting inside the food court at the Eaton Centre on June 2, 2012, during his second trial his lawyers contended that he was in a dissociative state at time of the incident.

The lawyers argued that shortly before the shooting, Husbands’ Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) was triggered by an encounter he had with men who had assaulted him months earlier.

Victim impact statements are being delivered today during the sentencing hearing, which began at 10 a.m.

Connor Stevenson, who was 13 years old when he was struck in the head by a stray bullet during the mall shooting, provided a statement to the court on Tuesday along with his mother and father.

During his father’s statement, Craig Stevenson described his son's love of sports, which he can no longer play as a result of his injuries.

"No child should have to wear a helmet to Grade 8 graduation because half his skull is missing," Craig Stevenson said. "(Husbands) handed our family a life sentence…Our nightmare will never end."

Speaking outside the courtroom, Connor Stevenson said the judicial process has been an eye-opening experience for him.

"I thought we had a system where people who murder people in the middle of mall on camera would go to jail for it and would not be out in seven to 10 years. That’s what really changed my life. It changed my view of the country we live in," he said.